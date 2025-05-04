The Canceled MTV Show That Was Based On A Beloved R. L. Stine Novel

If you were a '90s kid, or even just happened to be alive during the decade, chances are you are very familiar with R. L. Stine. An entire generation grew up on his "Goosebumps" books, and an entire generation of parents bought them for their kids. But while the "Goosebumps" novels and the YTV television adaptation (not to mention the movies and the fun, nostalgic modern "Goosebumps" series) became a cultural phenomenon and shaped kids' early understanding of horror, that was far from Stine's only contribution to the genre overall.

The writer pumped out a frankly unbelievable amount of books aimed at multiple demographics, to the extent that Stephen King himself would go as wild as Jack Torrance were he to compare bibliographies. PBS put the total number of Stine novels at more than 350 in 2024, but other tallies reveal more than 500 books bearing the author's name. It's tricky because, despite his protestations, Stine has been accused of using ghostwriters, most notably by publisher Scholastic in a 1999 lawsuit. Either way, the man was and is a writing machine, and in 2004, he churned out one of his more popular non-"Goosebumps" books in "Eye Candy."

The novel was Stine's third book aimed at adult audiences and follows Lindy Sampson, a 23-year-old New Yorker who notices that men seem to be intimidated by her beauty. Her roommate suggests she try internet dating and writes a personal ad (because this was very much a pre-dating app age) for her, which proves so successful that Lindy finds herself dating four men at the same time. Unfortunately, things take a turn when she receives a note that reads, "Don't say no, Lindy. Keep going out with me. I'll mess you up if you ever say no." Not exactly a love letter, then, but that's the kind of note you can expect to get if you happen to be an R. L. Stone protagonist. Of course, this leaves Lindy to figure out which of her suitors is dangerous, so she continues dating them. However, her paranoia quickly builds before a big twist upends the whole ordeal.

All of that seemed like it might make for a good TV show to MTV, which commissioned a series loosely based on the novel in 2013. While there have been several R. L. Stine movies and TV shows, many of which have been solid, the "Eye Candy" adaptation would, lamentably, prove to be nowhere near as popular as the "Goosebumps" show or even the novel on which it was based. As a result, it was canceled after one season (much like MTV's controversial "Skins" adaptation).