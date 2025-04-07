Why MTV's Controversial Skins Adaptation Was Canceled After One Season

The U.K. television series "Skins" was wildly successful both in its home country and abroad, so in 2011, MTV attempted to bring that success to the U.S. with their own adaptation. Almost directly copying the first season of the U.K. version character-for-character and beat-for-beat, just with a new location, the new "Skins" had the potential to be a stateside sensation. The show even had original series creator Bryan Elsley helping to adapt it, and they cast an entirely new group of amateur relative-unknowns, hoping to maybe launch a few careers in the spirit of its predecessor. (Seriously, the first season of "Skins" boasts Daniel Kaluuya, Kaya Scodelario, Hannah Murray, and Dev Patel.) Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and the show was cancelled after just one season — so what happened?

It seems like the U.S. just wasn't ready for something like "Skins," which is pretty funny considering the success of the U.S. adaptation of the equally-racy "Shameless," but ratings were low and the show proved too costly for MTV when parent watchdog groups started protesting and getting advertising pulled. In a dream world, MTV would have been able to really go wild with their version of the soapy drama for teens, but American pearl-clutching and trying to recreate the original almost exactly spelled its early end.