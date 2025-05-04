This Unofficial Frasier Video Game Lets You Play The Show's Greatest Hits

As the name suggests, "Frasier Fantasy" is a mash-up of "Frasier" and the early "Final Fantasy" games, putting Dr. Crane at the center of a turn-based RPG adventure that can be played in browsers, with a Gameboy Color emulator, or on an actual Gameboy. Developer Edward La Barbera created "Frasier Fantasy" in 2023 before releasing a "director's cut" the following year, and they're both a pure delight — if you're a "Frasier" fan, that is. Otherwise, you might be confused as to why anyone would want to play a game where the main objective is to hold a swanky dinner soirée.

Advertisement

In the game, players take control of Frasier himself, who's planning a dinner party but has to overcome some obstacles first. That premise alone makes the game essentially an episode of "Frasier," but it's the attention to detail, writing, and the multiple references to beloved episodes that makes "Frasier Fantasy" so good. The game begins with Frasier opening his cherished "mother of pearl luncheon set," only to find that the "grape scissors" (the "crown jewel" of the set) are with his brother, Niles (who was played by David Hyde Pierce in the show). We're then dropped into an impressive recreation of the famous "Frasier" living room (which on the show was actually built over another iconic TV location), complete with that entirely unrealistic view of the Space Needle. There, we learn that in order to throw the dinner party, we must guide Frasier through three main tasks: "Shoo dad and Eddie out of the house," "Do radio program," and "Obtain grape scissors."

Advertisement

Completing these tasks takes Frasier to many a memorable locale, including Café Nervosa and the KACL radio studio, where a beleaguered Roz (played by Peri Gilpin on the original series) urges Frasier to field some calls before he's allowed to leave. Players can then sit at Frasier's desk and offer advice to the citizens of Seattle just as the good doctor himself did for 11 seasons. There's even some memorable calls from the show inserted into the game.