What Happened To Claire Littleton On Lost? Her Season 5 Absence, Explained

After the season 4 finale, there was no reason for fans to think Claire wouldn't be sticking around. She was hardly the only survivor left behind: Sawyer, Jin, Juliet, Miles and Faraday were also still trapped on that island, so the assumption was that Claire would link back up with them pretty soon.

But little did fans know that season 5 would be all about time travel. Not only did Ben turning that giant wheel in the season 4 finale cause the island to magically move locations, but it also left the island on shuffle mode, jumping through time periods with little rhyme or reason. Most of the survivors are thrown from year to year, before finally landing in the 1970s and settling down there. But for whatever reason, only some of the on-island survivors get caught up in the time jumps. Claire is unaffected by them, and no explanation for this is ever given. (I assume the Man in Black's magic was somehow involved.)

Although Claire is never seen and is rarely mentioned by the other survivors, her presence can still be felt in Kate and Jack's storylines. In her three years off the island, Kate becomes the adoptive mother of Aaron, and the kid serves as a constant reminder of the woman they'd left behind. Jack also discovers that Claire's his half-sibling off the island, which both increases his affection for Aaron and serves as yet another motivator to return to the island by any means necessary.

The second half of season 5 sees the Oceanic Six return to the island, but most of them land in the '70s while the others land on the island in 2007. (Season 5 is convoluted.) It's here that Claire's absence becomes particularly noticeable; Sun, John, Ben, and Lapidus are all there in 2007, but no one thinks to look for Claire, who is presumably still around. This is the point where a lot of fans started to wonder if Claire had been forgotten. Was this another Walt situation, where the writers seemingly lost interest in a character and never got back around to them?