Don't Let The Box Office Fool You: Until Dawn Isn't A Flop

It was, all things considered, a substantial weekend at the box office. For the first time in a very long time, four different movies made $20 million or more on the same weekend, which seemed unthinkable during the worst moments of the early pandemic era. Unfortunately, Sony Pictures' video game film adaptation "Until Dawn," which takes its name from the beloved horror video game of the same name, was not one of those movies. All the same, let's hit the brakes before we call it a flop.

Director David F. Sandberg's "Until Dawn" had to settle for fifth place this weekend domestically with $8 million, with Ryan Coogler's' "Sinners" topping the box office charts with a stellar $45 million in its second frame. Behind that was the 20th anniversary re-release of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" ($25.2 million), "The Accountant 2" ($24.4 million), and "A Minecraft Movie" ($22.7 million). Only then do we get to Sandberg's latest, which marks his return to the horror genre after he directed both "Shazam!" movies for Warner Bros. and DC.

On the surface, an $8 million debut for a potential franchise starter based on a popular video game seems like a disaster. However, it most certainly isn't in this case. For one, overseas audiences showed up to the tune of $10.1 million, giving the film an $18.1 million global start. More important than that, Sony kept the budget extremely reasonable at just $15 million. Even accounting for the marketing campaign, that's a very thrifty investment for something that comes with a built-in audience.

Granted, "Until Dawn" the movie diverts greatly from the video game, but it does cleverly tie into the source material. In any event, unless it completely falls off a cliff in the coming weeks, this one still has a shot at breaking even in theaters — assuming it can get to just over or under $45 million, give or take. That's not out of reach, depending on how word of mouth goes.