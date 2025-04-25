How The Until Dawn Movie Boldly Ties Into The Video Game

Given the game's generally finite nature — there are only so many possible fates for characters and endings to the game — it may feel like "Until Dawn" the game isn't too ambiguous. Yet, when one ponders what the game's narrative and experience is in a meta context, it's all ambiguity; most people will not have received the exact same experience while playing. Sandberg and his writers' way of translating that ambiguity to the film is to leave much of the backstory ambiguous, especially regarding Dr. Hill. Although it's revealed why he's up to these dirty deeds, it's never quite explained how he's gained dominion over time and space itself, let alone a variety of evil creatures. There's a possibility that he hasn't achieved this power at all, and is merely utilizing supernatural circumstances around him to his own ends.

Advertisement

Added to this mystery surrounding the character is the film's setting, which appears like it might be the same Blackwood Mountain area where the game takes place. Both film and game involve a backstory where a nearby mine suffered a cave-in which cursed the town and the surrounding area ever since. Near the end of the movie, on Hill's desk, a couple of patient files can be seen, one of which appears to be Josh's, and the other could be Sam's (played by Hayden Panettiere in the game). Does this imply that the events of the game have already taken place, or that they have yet to do so? The film's final scene sees Hill's bank of CCTV monitors switching from the locations seen in the movie to a snowy lodge on a mountain as a car pulls up in front of it. This could imply that the events of the game are now about to occur, but it also could imply that a new set of victims are arriving to the same location where the game took place.

Advertisement

So is "Until Dawn" the movie a prequel to the game, a sequel, or neither? All we know is that, as far as the filmmakers are concerned, they're hoping that the continuity of both the movie, the game, and any future installments of either medium will be interconnected. As Dauberman told me during my recent interview with him:

"I'm hoping that there's a new game that's part of the story. Again, my ideal scenario is that there's a game, a movie, a game, a movie or a TV [series], whatever it is. But just really building it out in all different kinds of media I think is what's exciting [...] I really like the idea of it being just one interconnected franchise."

Only time will tell if we will be getting more "Until Dawn" on movie screens, game consoles, or both, but if we do, and if this intention for the series continues, we could be in for a unique multimedia treat.

"Until Dawn" is in theaters now.