The Witcher Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Liam Hemsworth's Geralt
When life gives you lemons, just grab the nearest Hemsworth brother and make some lemonade. Much has been made of the big recasting for Netflix's long-running video game adaptation "The Witcher," swapping out Henry Cavill for Liam Hemsworth as our newest take on the title character. That change will finally be seen on the small screen once the fourth season finally arrives sometime in 2025, ending a lengthy hiatus after season 3 came to a close in July of 2023. Filming on season 4 is complete as the creative team remains in post production on the series, meaning fans are that much closer to finally getting a proper look at the "The Hunger Games" and "The Land of Bad" actor fully suited up in that distinctive fantasy wig. (His PR teams owes me one for opting to avoid mentioning "Independence Day: Resurgence," in my humblest of opinions.) But while Netflix continues to keep Hemsworth's highly-anticipated appearance as Geralt of Rivia in actual footage under wraps, barring a brief first look well over a year ago, our best glimpse yet now comes in the form of set photos from season 5, which is currently filming.
A fan site brings us our clearest look at Hemsworth in action as Geralt, as the star films scenes for the upcoming fifth and final season of "The Witcher." Production is currently underway in the UK as the cast and crew commence on-location photography, so it's open season for local paparazzi and fans eager to snap some photos of everyone in action. Hemsworth's appearance will inevitably hog all the headlines, of course, but fans will also be excited to see the supporting cast joining him this time around. Naturally, this will involve some light spoilers considering we're looking at scenes taking place more than a full season in the future, so don't say we didn't warn ya! Keep on scrolling to check out the photos for yourselves.
Set photos show Liam Hemsworth as Geralt from the set of The Witcher season 5
Here's some breaking news from the Continent: the Witcher is back and as pale as ever, despite a bit of a makeover since the last time fans saw him. Geralt of Rivia ended season 3 narrowly surviving the carnage at the Conclave, a lucky break considering all the unfortunate souls who didn't escape the battle alive. Fished out of the water by Triss (Anna Shaffer), Geralt nurses himself back to health (well, mostly, at least) and sets off to find Ciri (Freya Allan) and swear vengeance upon the villainous Emhyr (Bart Edwards). Of course, that was all with Henry Cavill as the title character, so the long-awaited fourth season will be a bit of an adjustment for everybody with Liam Hemsworth now officially on board.
For those who can't wait, well, here's an incredibly early look at Hemsworth's Geralt from the set of season 5 of "The Witcher," which Netflix has confirmed to be the final one. For the curious (and the impatient), head on over to the fan site Redanian Intelligence for the scoop. Hemsworth is fully suited up in that distinctive black outfit and his lustrous wig, though eagle-eyed observers will peep his shiny new weapon strapped to his back – undoubtedly something he picks up on the way at some point either in season 4 or 5. But he's far from alone, as fellow cast members such as Laurence Fishburne as mystery man (er, vampire) Emiel Regis, the return of Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Joey Batey as the bard Jaskier, and more. The scenes appear to show a battle of sorts, which lines up with the remaining source material to be adapted. Seasons 4 and 5 will cover the final three books in the series: "Baptism of Fire," "The Tower of the Swallow," and "Lady of the Lake."
The long wait is (almost) finally over, as "The Witcher" will return to Netflix with season 4 on a to-be-announced date later this year.