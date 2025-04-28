The Witcher Season 5 Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Liam Hemsworth's Geralt

When life gives you lemons, just grab the nearest Hemsworth brother and make some lemonade. Much has been made of the big recasting for Netflix's long-running video game adaptation "The Witcher," swapping out Henry Cavill for Liam Hemsworth as our newest take on the title character. That change will finally be seen on the small screen once the fourth season finally arrives sometime in 2025, ending a lengthy hiatus after season 3 came to a close in July of 2023. Filming on season 4 is complete as the creative team remains in post production on the series, meaning fans are that much closer to finally getting a proper look at the "The Hunger Games" and "The Land of Bad" actor fully suited up in that distinctive fantasy wig. (His PR teams owes me one for opting to avoid mentioning "Independence Day: Resurgence," in my humblest of opinions.) But while Netflix continues to keep Hemsworth's highly-anticipated appearance as Geralt of Rivia in actual footage under wraps, barring a brief first look well over a year ago, our best glimpse yet now comes in the form of set photos from season 5, which is currently filming.

A fan site brings us our clearest look at Hemsworth in action as Geralt, as the star films scenes for the upcoming fifth and final season of "The Witcher." Production is currently underway in the UK as the cast and crew commence on-location photography, so it's open season for local paparazzi and fans eager to snap some photos of everyone in action. Hemsworth's appearance will inevitably hog all the headlines, of course, but fans will also be excited to see the supporting cast joining him this time around. Naturally, this will involve some light spoilers considering we're looking at scenes taking place more than a full season in the future, so don't say we didn't warn ya! Keep on scrolling to check out the photos for yourselves.

