12 Best Travel Movies Ever, Ranked

More than 1.4 billion people are estimated to have traveled in 2024, while the number of tourists was expected to grow to more than five billion in 2025 for the first time ever. We're no sociologists, so we won't pretend to know exactly why travelers feel the need to escape from their everyday lives in search of ... what exactly? What beckons billions of people the world over to traverse the roads, seas, and skies to arrive at a new destination beyond their familiar surroundings? Many things: pleasure, entertainment, adventure, peer pressure, FOMO, YOLO, IG-worthy backdrops for their social media (#takemeback), and self-discovery.

Cinema has sought to capture this essential drive for a century (appropriate, since these are motion pictures after all). We're celebrating the best by highlighting travel movies, which we define as "movies where characters go from A to B (or C, D, etc.) for personal reasons." So we won't be looking at movies about traveling for work ("Midnight Run") or set in a single foreign locale ("Out of Africa"). Oh, and no time travel or space movies either. No, these are travel movies — movies where characters go on a trek to discover some place new, and in the process discover themselves. Pack your bags (okay, don't, that'd be weird) and join us on a journey through the 12 best travel movies of all time.

