Could The Walking Dead Happen In Real Life? What Experts Have To Say

The short and sweet of it is no, undead zombies do not and cannot exist. Speaking with Canada's National Post, McMaster University associate professor of internal medicine Dr. John Neary explained that "the brain requires a constant uninterrupted flow of blood containing glucose and oxygen" in order to keep functioning in any way, which means that all of those walkers with their organs rotted away or destroyed with weaponry wouldn't be able to continue on. That makes the talking walkers, the Whisperers, all the more impossible, but let's say that the virus that caused the zombie outbreak somehow keeps the brain going independent of all of the other body systems — could the dead continue to walk even as their bodies started to rot away?

To answer that, LiveScience spoke with Texas-based mortician Melissa Unfred, who broke down the disgusting details of how bodies decompose. While the zombies of "The Walking Dead" mostly mimic actual states of decay, she notes that zombies who have become totally desiccated wouldn't be able to move any longer. Without muscles, tendons, and solid skin holding everything together, movement becomes extremely difficult. Maybe that's the reason for their trademark zombie shuffle, because as Unfred said, "[...] if they were to start running, I think their legs would fly off." As funny as that would be, it's not exactly scary, so no wonder "The Walking Dead" chose to take a few liberties with the science of decay. She also pointed out that there simply aren't enough bloated zombies in the franchise, given how common corpse bloating actually is, but maybe that's for the better. One bloated zombie in a well was more than enough.

