How Did The Walking Dead's Zombie Virus Start?

This post contains spoilers for the "Walking Dead" franchise.

Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore's "The Walking Dead" comic book series begins in the heart of chaos. Rick Grimes, a deputy shot in the line of duty, wakes up from a coma and finds himself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. This shock of witnessing the world on the brink of collapse is superseded by the urge to survive, which leads Rick to a group of survivors. One would think that reuniting with one's family would be a happy occasion, but a nation overrun with zombies proves to be the cause of unimaginable grief and heartbreak. Indeed, after Rick reunites with his wife and son, a series of everyday obstacles and moral dilemmas await him, forever changing the man he used to be when he woke up from his coma.

Kirkman, however, does not tell us how the zombie apocalypse came to be. There are chunks of lore, speculation, and working theories fleshed out from time to time, but the focus is exclusively on the aftermath of such a terrible catastrophe. How do people cope when their loved ones transform right in front of them? And how do they let go of grief while searching for reasons to live and love again? These questions haunt AMC's "The Walking Dead," as the series gets the opportunity to dive deeper into what makes Rick Grimes tick, along with the many survivors he encounters over the years. That said, the TV show always evaded the mystery surrounding the outbreak's origin, which, to be frank, doesn't negatively impact the story. After all, "The Walking Dead" has always been about evolving morality and its consequences.

Fast-forward to 2020's "The Walking Dead: World Beyond." The spin-off series not only centers on a brand-new group of young survivors, but it also solves this 10-year-old mystery when we least expect it. In point of fact, the second season's post-credits scene features a zombie outbreak origin story that is worth dissecting. Without further ado, let's take a closer look.