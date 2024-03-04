The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Reminds Us Why Michonne Is A True Survivor

This post contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" franchise.

In a brutal nod to the "Walking Dead" comics, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" opened with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) chopping off and cauterizing his arm in an attempt to escape from the CRM (Civic Republic Military). Unfortunately, all his agony was for nothing, as he's promptly recaptured. After Lieutenant Colonel Donald Okafor (Craig Tate) enlists Rick for a secret mission, there's some bizarre talk about the CRM dividing survivors into As and Bs — they plan to kill the As (determined folks with leadership abilities who can survive on their own) and cater to the Bs (the average survivor who will blindly follow orders to stay alive). Being branded as an A, Rick silently plans to escape and reunite with Michonne (Danai Gurira), but is unable to do so, despite his best efforts.

Right after Rick begrudgingly decides to let go of Michonne, fate intervenes. During a mission with Okafor and company on a chopper, the vehicle is inexplicably shot down and claims Okafor's life. A mysterious individual promptly cuts down fellow CRM soldiers, and right when they're about to kill Rick, they stop short. It is Michonne, who survived the post-apocalyptic landscape since she last saw Rick being blown up on a bridge. Episode 2 jumps right into Michonne's perspective and explains how she got by over the years, which feels infinitely more interesting than everything the series has offered so far.

In Season 10 of "The Walking Dead," Michonne ends up saving Aiden (Breeda Wool) and Bailey (Andrew Bachelor), a couple who are part of a survivor's caravan, and episode 2 of this series picks up after she brings them back safely to their group. This marks the beginning of Michonne's journey since we last saw her, cementing the fact that she has always been a true survivor.