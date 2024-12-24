How Long Was Rick Grimes In A Coma On The Walking Dead?

As mentioned earlier, "The Walking Dead" universe is now rather expansive. It includes several shows, some of which only ran for a brief time like the 2022 anthology show "Tales of the Walking Dead," which had just a single season. Then there's "Fear the Walking Dead," a show that had a remarkably successful run. It was the first spin-off of the main series and, to date, by far the most fruitful for AMC.

"Fear the Walking Dead" ran for eight seasons, with the final episode airing in late 2023. The show centered on a new cast of characters in a new setting. While the main series largely took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia, the spin-off takes place in Los Angeles, California, and shows us what happened at the very beginning of the outbreak in one of the world's most populated cities. It doesn't really have anything to do with Rick Grimes but there is the question of when during the events of the show Rick awakes from his coma.

The folks at Uproxx did a breakdown of the franchise timeline in 2019 to help clarify some things for viewers. Day 0 is essentially the beginning of "Fear the Walking Dead" when zombies first start popping up. The outlet then pegs Rick's reawakening date at day 59. That lines up with Kirkman's timeline, as Rick ended up in the hospital after zombies had started popping up but before the issue became truly huge. The outlet then outlines that the "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3 finale happens on day 64.

Using that timeline, we can estimate within a day or two that Rick woke up from his coma around "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3, episode 10, which was titled "The Diviner." In short, Rick's journey began halfway across the country pretty well into this show's run.