Tales Of The Walking Dead Trailer: The Dead Keep On Walking

As sad as it may be for diehard fans to say goodbye to "The Walking Dead" after 11 seasons and 12 years on the air, this doesn't mean the end of stories set in the world of walkers. As part of AMC's continued efforts to expand the world of "The Walking Dead," the anthology series "Tales of The Walking Dead" is heading our way for even more flesh-eating goodness, and addictive stories about how humanity turns into chaos during the apocalypse.

Unlike the existing spin-off "Fear The Walking Dead," this anthology series will have entirely different stories and characters each week, allowing audiences a brand new way to experience the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Mother Earth. Characters from each episode may end up popping into other stories throughout the season as is often the case in anthology projects, but there's not a decade of continuity to keep up with the way there would be for someone looking to start fresh with "The Walking Dead."

The series already boasts an impressive cast of characters including Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Daniella Pineda, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, and "The Walking Dead" veteran Samantha Morton. The series is set to cover six different stories, with AMC giving us our first glimpse at the carnage back in April, teasing just 15 seconds of footage. Fortunately, San Diego Comic-Con is one of the biggest events of the year for all things "The Walking Dead," and AMC has provided us with our first true trailer for the upcoming spin-off.