Can The Walking Dead Zombies Talk?

In the history of the zombie genre, those shuffling meat-munchers have been known to do more than just moan and groan. The likes of "Warm Bodies," "Return of the Living Dead," "Z Nation," and "iZombie" have all seen members of the undead actually get chatty on occasion. But did that particular element ever find its way into "The Walking Dead" at any point during the show's 11-season run?

Advertisement

The small screen adaptation of Robert Kirkman's hellish, post-apocalyptic comic books included some true horrors, many of which were brought about not by the titular terror wandering the world but by the last dregs of humanity trying to avoid them. Admittedly, though, the one thing that stayed consistent was the walkers themselves. Traveling down stairs, alone or in pairs, everyone knew where they stood with the show's undead (which were born from a virus in France and only ever focused on chowing down on anyone else who was still alive). What they didn't do was talk. However, near the end of the series, the zombies began showing signs of intelligence, as the show's creatives began bending the rules they'd played around with for the previous decade.

Advertisement

By the final season of "The Walking Dead," walkers were able to operate doorknobs and climb walls, thereby suggesting that there was, in fact, something going on upstairs after all. That being said, there was one occasion in which viewers were shocked to see what appeared to be walkers actually speaking, only for the series to reveal they were something far more deadly.