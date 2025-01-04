Who Plays Beta On The Walking Dead?

In the show that warned us "Don't Dead, Open Inside," there were worse things at the end of the world than "The Walking Dead" and poor signage. One of the hit show's most terrifying characters was the Whisperers' disturbing number two, and eventual leader, Beta. Like the rest of his group, Beta sneakily shuffled onto the scene in Season 9 wearing the skin of the dead and taking things a little further than most in forgetting his existence before the outbreak. Devoted to his leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) as much as his keeping his true identity secret, Beta met a grisly and well-deserved ending at the hands of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and was a staple in delivering the scares besides the non-verbal bitey nuisances that plagued the end of the world.

But who was the brave soul that brought this brutal and straight-up unhinged character to life for 14 episodes and where did he turn up next after walkers had their way with him? Well, the talent behind Beta had already made a name for himself in another hit show and prior to that one of the best sports films ever made. In fact, this star has enough talent to even encroach on the turf of a Marvel star and deliver perhaps a better iteration of Thor than the one the world is more familiar with. There, we said it.