The Worst Part About Playing Batman, According To Ben Affleck

It's no secret that Ben Affleck's time as Batman was a bit of a mixed bag. From the, shall we say, not-so-great initial reaction to his casting as the Caped Crusader to the pretty negative reviews for "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," it all got off to a rocky start. Then, when director Zack Snyder's "Justice League" turned into a commercial disaster, things went from bad to worse, with Affleck departing the role before he ever got a solo film. That's to say, there's a lot for Affleck to dislike about the experience.

In an interview with GQ, however, the actor, director, and producer revealed that his least favorite part of the experience has nothing to do with the reception (nor the frustrating missed opportunity that came with him ending his run as Batman). No, it was much more practical than all of it. Affleck, as it turns out, hated wearing his batsuits. As he put it:

"I hated the batsuits. The batsuits are horrendous to wear. They're incredibly hot, for one thing. They don't breathe. They're made to look the way they want 'em to look, and there's no thought put into the human being."

Affleck further explained that you "just start sweating" the moment you put on the costume. Playing a superhero can already be a physically demanding job. An extra sweaty, uncomfortable suit doesn't make things any easier. Continuing, Affleck remarked on the extreme amount of sweating he did while filming:

