Why Michaela Coel Didn't Return For Black Mirror's USS Callister Sequel Episode

Although "USS Callister: Into Infinity" takes place only a few weeks after the original "USS Callister" episode ended, in real life, almost seven years have passed for the actors involved. The season 7 episode does an admirable job covering up the signs of time, but there was one hiccup that prevents everything from feeling seamless: Michaela Coel, who played Nanette's coworker Shania, is missing. Her absence is notable given how sympathetic a character she was, and how she ended her original episode excited to start a new chapter in the game. She'd just escaped a fate that would've left her an ugly tentacle monster forever, and it would've been nice to see her enjoy her freedom going forward.

Advertisement

The reason for Shania's absence is simple: Michaela Coel is a much bigger name now than she was in 2017, so it was a lot harder for her and the show to get their schedules worked out. "That was due to scheduling issues," confirmed director Toby Haynes in a recent interview. "She's a big star now — they all are! It would have been wonderful to get everybody back, but you can't be that lucky. She was poised to be in it, and at the last minute, we had to work out her story."

It's understandable. Whereas a lot of the actors involved in this episode are famous now, Coel and Shania are that awkward combination of a busy actress playing a relatively minor character. Shania was cool, of course, but she was not the sort of character the sequel absolutely needed, like Nanette or Walton were. It's a bummer that Coel's not here for the sequel, but it's not a total dealbreaker as far as the story's concerned.

Advertisement