Black Mirror Season 7 Finds A Way To Make The Show's Most Despicable Villain Even Worse

This article contains spoilers for "Black Mirror" season 7, episode 6 — "USS Callister: Into Infinity"

When Netflix ordered "Black Mirror" season 7 with a sequel to one of the show's best episodes — the season 4 opener, "USS Callister" — fans of Charlie Brooker's dystopian sci-fi anthology perked up their ears. When the first trailer for the pitch-black show's newest season dropped, glimpses of high-octane shootouts and both versions of Nanette (Cristin Milioti) meeting face to face were more than enough to further intrigue the fandom. Now, "USS Callister: Into Infinity" is actually here, and it brings us one particularly big surprise: Jesse Plemons' villainous Robert Daly is back, and he's worse than ever.

The original "USS Callister" outdid the classic "The Twilight Zone" episode "It's a Good Life" by giving it a high tech twist. Daly is introduced as the chief technology officer of Callister, a company behind the online game "Infinity." He has also created a secret area within the game to play out various "Star Trek"-style fantasies in the titular spaceship, which he has staffed with illegally-created sentient digital clones of his coworkers. In this pocket universe, he's omnipotent, and torments his cloned colleagues in increasingly brutal and imaginative ways whenever they refuse to participate in his power trip.

After forcing the real-world Nanette into helping them, the captive clones manage to escape Daly's fantasy world into the game proper, leaving the Callister CTO's mind trapped in his dying pocket universe. This, in some other show, would have been the last that we see of Daly. However, in "USS Callister: Into Infinity," the roaming clones discover that the villain has a sentient in-game clone of his own ... and this version of Daly controls the entire game universe.

