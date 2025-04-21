Why Emily Deschanel Won't Star In A Show Like Bones Ever Again

Both Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz have confirmed they'd be willing to return for a "Bones" revival, though Disney's acquisition of Fox back in 2019 might make such a thing a tad complicated. Still, there's clearly a desire among fans to see the gang reunited, which is why it must have been a tad disheartening to hear that Deschanel wasn't really up for retreading the same territory after "Bones" went off the air.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, the actor said that she wasn't all that enthralled by the prospect of revisiting a "Bones"-style working life. At the time, Deschanel was set to make her return to television in TNT's "Animal Kingdom," in which she had a recurring role during the show's fourth season. In "Bones" however, she had been a series lead, and it seems the actor wasn't eager to take any starring roles at that point in her career. After stating that she "loved playing that character [of Temperance Brennan] for 12 years," Deschanel went on to say that she didn't "want to do the same thing twice," adding:

"At this point, I have no interest in doing 22 episodes of a television show. I want to play different characters, I'm open to anything — I'm not going to say that I'm not doing television because I'm currently filming television, but I'm not a series regular. That was a plus to me going in. I have flexibility. When you're a guest-star you can come and go, and there's no contract, which is great going into my first job after doing 'Bones.' And I don't want to take too much time away from my kids."

While you might say Deschanel wasn't ruling out a "Bones" revival here, and was instead simply saying she didn't want to appear in a show like "Bones," it's clear that the actor wasn't excited by the idea of being a series lead in general — which is exactly what she would be in a revival of her Fox procedural.