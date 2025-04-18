The Chilling Crime Thriller Miniseries Taking Over Netflix's Charts

Netflix is known for many things, be they alarmingly bingeable true crime documentaries or generic action thrillers that are just as alarming but in a very different, death-of-the-culture kind of way. There was also Kevin Hart's "Lift," which hit number one on Netflix back in 2023 — for which we're still awaiting a formal apology. But if there's one other thing the king of the streamers is known for, it would have to be crime thriller series (that and dodgy dating shows).

Netflix has given us some truly memorable crime series, including the new chart-busting murder mystery show "The Residence." But it's also known for exposing Western audiences to more diverse offerings of the genre. Specifically, there has been no shortage of European crime thrillers that have managed to capture worldwide attention on the platform. Germany seems to have cornered this particular Netflix market. There was the crime thriller series "Schlafende Hunde" ("Sleeping Dog"), which managed to crack the Netflix Top 10 in 2023. Then we had another offering from Deutschland with "Dear Child" that same year. Perhaps the most memorable, however, was "Dark," a sort of German version of "Stranger Things" that became a global hit on Netflix.

But it's not just Germany that can dominate the world's biggest streamer with crime thrillers, though. Sweden has had a fair few Netflix crime hits of its own, with "A Nearly Normal Family" ("En helt vanlig familj") being one recent example. Now, the country is challenging its European neighbors once again with a crime thriller miniseries that has Netflix viewers hooked.