New Star Wars Action Figures: Dash Rendar Hits The Black Series, Crosshair Goes Vintage [Exclusive]

Dash Rendar was once a promising cadet at the Imperial Academy before an unfortunate incident saw him expelled from the academy and his family banished from the Core Worlds by the Emperor himself. So the skilled pilot and shooter became a smuggler and a mercenary. Eventually, Rendar got caught up with the efforts of the Rebel Alliance, and ever since his debut in "Shadows of the Empire," he's been a fan favorite, with many hoping that he will properly be brought back into "Star Wars" canon in a major way (just like Prince Xizor). Perhaps the debut of this figure will help that along.

Advertisement

Hasbro

In the "Star Wars" Legends stories, which "Shadows of the Empire" has been relegated to, Rendar was hired by Lando Calrissian to help track down Han Solo, after he was frozen in carbonite and taken by Boba Fett in "Empire Strikes Back." He was also entrusted by Princess Leia to keep Luke Skywalker safe after an attempt on his life, and he even saved the young Jedi's life from a swoop gang on Tatooine. But sadly, when Rendar accompanied Luke on a mission to obtain the plans to the second Death Star, a mistake he made cost the lives of many Bothan pilots, giving some backstory to Mon Mothma's line about their sacrifice in "Return of the Jedi."

Habsro

As for Dash Rendar's action figure, the Black Series brings him to life with incredible detail — almost to the point that he looks like "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — and he comes with a single blaster accessory.

Advertisement

Hasbro

However, I must say, there's an ever so slight pang of disappointment in seeing that this figure does not come with the same heavy weapons pack that the original "Shadows of the Empire" action figure from Kenner came with. That figure included an assault rifle that was attached to a backpack that fit on Rendar's body, and it would have been cool to see that brought to life for the Black Series, even if it would likely be a bit impractical and cumbersome.

Dash Rendar's Black Series action figure will be available for pre-order for $24.99 at 3pm ET on April 18 at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers, and it will ship sometime this summer.