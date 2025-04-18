New Star Wars Action Figures: Dash Rendar Hits The Black Series, Crosshair Goes Vintage [Exclusive]
Star Wars Celebration 2025 is in full swing over in Japan, and along with some of the big announcements about projects developing in a galaxy far, far away, there's also some great news for collectors itching to get their hands on the latest franchise merchandise.
Not too long ago, Hasbro announced the arrival of "Star Wars" Black Series action figures that finally brought in characters from "Shadows of the Empire," the Expanded Universe multimedia story that took place between "Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." The villainous Prince Xizor is debuting this year, along with new versions of Luke Skywalker in Imperial Guard gear and Princess Leia in her Boushh disguise. But the latest reveal is one that fans have been wanting for awhile.
Dash Rendar, one of the beloved main characters from "Shadows of the Empire," is finally getting his own "Star Wars" Black Series action figure. But that's not all, because "The Bad Batch" is adding another member of the special unit of Clone Troopers to the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection of action figures, with Crosshair finally joining his brother at arms Hunter on toy shelves.
/Film is proud to exclusively debut our first look at both of these new "Star Wars" action figures below!
Shadows of the Empire's Dash Rendar joins the Star Wars Black Series line
Dash Rendar was once a promising cadet at the Imperial Academy before an unfortunate incident saw him expelled from the academy and his family banished from the Core Worlds by the Emperor himself. So the skilled pilot and shooter became a smuggler and a mercenary. Eventually, Rendar got caught up with the efforts of the Rebel Alliance, and ever since his debut in "Shadows of the Empire," he's been a fan favorite, with many hoping that he will properly be brought back into "Star Wars" canon in a major way (just like Prince Xizor). Perhaps the debut of this figure will help that along.
In the "Star Wars" Legends stories, which "Shadows of the Empire" has been relegated to, Rendar was hired by Lando Calrissian to help track down Han Solo, after he was frozen in carbonite and taken by Boba Fett in "Empire Strikes Back." He was also entrusted by Princess Leia to keep Luke Skywalker safe after an attempt on his life, and he even saved the young Jedi's life from a swoop gang on Tatooine. But sadly, when Rendar accompanied Luke on a mission to obtain the plans to the second Death Star, a mistake he made cost the lives of many Bothan pilots, giving some backstory to Mon Mothma's line about their sacrifice in "Return of the Jedi."
As for Dash Rendar's action figure, the Black Series brings him to life with incredible detail — almost to the point that he looks like "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — and he comes with a single blaster accessory.
However, I must say, there's an ever so slight pang of disappointment in seeing that this figure does not come with the same heavy weapons pack that the original "Shadows of the Empire" action figure from Kenner came with. That figure included an assault rifle that was attached to a backpack that fit on Rendar's body, and it would have been cool to see that brought to life for the Black Series, even if it would likely be a bit impractical and cumbersome.
Dash Rendar's Black Series action figure will be available for pre-order for $24.99 at 3pm ET on April 18 at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers, and it will ship sometime this summer.
The Bad Batch's Crosshair takes aim in the Star Wars Vintage Collection
Having a six-inch, details version of Dash Rendar is incredibly cool, and we can only hope that maybe his signature Outrider starship will someday get a toy revival as well, even if it's only in the Vintage Collection. Speaking of which...
While "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" has fully arrived in the Black Series, the Vintage Collection of 3.75-inch action figures is still catching up. So far, Hunter is the only member of Clone Force 99 to join the smaller action figure line, though the likes of Clone Captains like Rex, Grey, Ballast, and Howzer have been given the Vintage Collection treatment.
That's why we're happy to see the sniper known as Crosshair joining the ranks, and he comes with all the right accessories for battle. Along with his trusty sniper rifle, he comes with a smaller blaster, his trademark helmet (which is actually a full interchangeable head), and a removable backpack.
Sadly, as "Star Wars" fans know, Crosshair ultimately stays loyal to the Empire, and he's tasked by Grand Moff Tarkin to hunt down the Bad Batch on several occasions. Of course, he would eventually come to see the cruelty of the Empire and kill his commanding officer, which landed him in prison, and he would eventually (begrudgingly) be accepted back into the Clone Force 99.
Now, Crosshair can join the Vintage Collection, with pre-orders for $16.99 open on April 18 at 3pm ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers, and he will be shipped sometime this summer.