Star Wars Just Revived A Classic Villain From The '90s

For those who may not be familiar, or perhaps for those who need a refresher, "Shadows of the Empire" was a multi-media initiative launched by Lucasfilm in 1996. It included a video game for the Nintendo 64, a novel, and a comic book series. They all told one big story, and it came at a time when "Star Wars" needed a little boost. Let's not forget that the special editions didn't come until 1997, and "The Phantom Menace" didn't hit theaters until 1999

As for Xizor, he headed up Black Sun, a criminal organization that operated during the Galactic Civil War. Xizor had amassed a great deal of power and influence, so much so that he was on par with Palpatine in that department. He was an adversary for our heroes across the various "Shadows of the Empire" stories, and one that wasn't necessarily roundly beloved. But his significance cannot be denied.

Disney, after purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012, relegated all of the previous stories outside of the movies and "The Clone Wars" non-canon, labeling them as "Legends" tales. So Xizor, up until now, was not technically part of the official franchise. This little mention, however, changes all of that. One has to wonder, is Dash Rendar, the main character of the "Shadows of the Empire" video game, far behind? Time will tell.

It's an intriguing development. Will this be like Thrawn where Lucasfilm has larger plans for him? Or is Xizor going to have a smaller role to play in the gran scheme of things? It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

"Star Wars: Crimson Reign" #2 is set to hit shelves on February 2, 2022.