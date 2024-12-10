Luke & Leia Join The Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire Black Series Action Figure Line [Exclusive]

Here's Hasbro's official press materials on the new "Shadows of the Empire" Black Series action figure two-pack with Luke and Leia:

To gather intel on the Black Sun, Leia disguised herself as an Ubesian bounty hunter. But when Xizor captured her, it was up to Luke — alongside his friends and posing as an Imperial Guard — to rescue her. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series.

This action figure set is detailed to look like Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia as they appear in STAR WARS: SHADOWS OF THE EMPIRE – their first release since 1996. The Luke Skywalker figure includes a removable helmet and spear accessory. The Leia Organa figure comes with a Boushh helmet, staff, and pouch accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring character art and a sleek outer sleeve.

This isn't the first time that Princess Leia in Boushh gear has been released, so it may seem a little odd to include her in a two-pack with a figure that hasn't been released at all yet, but maybe that's the point. Perhaps there are collectors out there who haven't yet picked up Princess Leia as Boushh, so this will be the perfect opportunity to snag her. Plus, it looks like the helmet and thermal detonator have been given a bit of a different paint job from the most recent release in the Archive collection, so perhaps this is the best version of Leia as Boushh so far?

As for Luke, this is pretty much an entirely new figure. While Luke's face sculpt is probably very similar to recently released figures in the Black Series, the collection has never delivered an Imperial Guard as seen in "Shadows of the Empire" before. The armor is a shiny red, and it's also a nice echo of Luke getting into stormtrooper gear from the very first "Star Wars" movie, though I personally think the Imperial Guard armor is much cooler.

The two-pack will be available for pre-order with a retail price of $44.99 on December 11, 2024, at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members, and then it will be available for everyone starting at 2:00pm ET. The figures are expected to ship sometime in spring 2025, and they'll also be available from Disney Store at a later date. Now we just have to wait for Dash Rendar to make his Black Series debut.