The Scrapped Yellowstone Storyline That Could Have Destroyed The Show

This post contains spoilers for multiple seasons of "Yellowstone."

"Yellowstone" was all about family drama, especially when it came to the Dutton siblings. The show literally started with one of them, Lee Dutton, meeting his fate in a tragic inaugural episode that set the tone for "Yellowstone" going forward. After this, we learned that Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton was actually adopted, and thus not a Dutton by birth in a scene that Bentley claimed was like a gut-punch to perform. Of course, poor old Jamie didn't make it out of "Yellowstone" alive, with the show ending after five seasons in December 2024 and the adopted Dutton brother meeting his own fate at the hands of his sister, Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton.

Luke Grimes' Dutton brother, Kayce, however, not only made it out of the drama-packed show alive, but it seems we'll soon see a Kayce Dutton spin-off that could be show creator Taylor Sheridan's next "Sicario." That's fitting, seeing as the character was seemingly supposed to be at the center of a significant storyline for a now-scrapped sixth season of "Yellowstone" that would have seen yet another Dutton brother emerge.

Neither Sheridan nor Paramount ever confirmed what plans were in place for "Yellowstone" before a high-profile feud between them and former star Kevin Costner necessitated a quick ending to the popular series. Now, a musician who claims to have been cast in the show has revealed some of what Sheridan and the network had in store for the season that never came to be.

