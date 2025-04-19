The Severance Season 2 Scene That Adam Scott Found Challenging

When talking about the game-changing season 2 finale of "Severance," people focus on that final scene where innie Mark stays back with Helly instead of leaving with his outie's wife, Gemma. The fandom's focus on that sequence makes sense given how dark and complicated it is, but the only reason it happened in the first place is because of an even darker, more impactful scene earlier in the episode. I'm talking about the moment outie Mark finally gets the chance to talk to innie Mark, only to discover that they both kind of hate each other.

They may technically be the same person, but innie Mark and outie Mark have spent most of the show functioning as two separate protagonists; we've always assumed they'd be friends, not foes. It's devastating to realize that their goals might be irreconcilable, and that neither Mark shares our sympathies for the other. This was the moment that paved the way for innie Mark's abandonment of Gemma, which set ups what could turn out to be a very dark upcoming third season. For Adam Scott, who plays both Marks, this was one of the strangest acting experiences of his career.

"I have to say it was by far the most insufferable actor I've ever worked with ... Just such a pain in the a**," Scott joked to TVInsider about acting out a conversation with himself. "I now know what all my fellow castmates have been putting up with for so long."

He later added, more seriously, that the scene was "challenging, but really fun. And we just dove in ... It's the kind of scene that could go wrong, mostly because of performance. It could be really corny, it could take the wrong turns, and I think [the writers] did a beautiful job."