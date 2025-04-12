Drop Director Christopher Landon Left Scream 7, But Still Found Room To Homage A Horror Legend

When Christopher Landon was announced as taking over the directorial reigns of the "Scream" franchise from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gilpin of Radio Silence, it felt like the perfect passing of the torch to a person who was always meant to be at the helm of a Ghostface vs. Sidney Prescott showdown. "Some people don't know this, but one of the reasons why I was so excited to do 'Scream 7' was because I was an intern at the company that made the original 'Scream,'" he told me during an interview with Fangoria Magazine.

Advertisement

It was 1995, and Landon was tasked with reading a spec horror script from an at-the-time unknown writer named Kevin Williamson. It only took him a few pages of reading before he knew he had to convince his supervisor to buy it. Becoming the director of "Scream 7" was the kind of full circle career moment Hollywood loves, so much so that the code name for the film was "Full Circle." Sadly, following Spyglass Media Group's decision to fire Melissa Barrera from "Scream 7" after she expressed support for Palestine online (the company's official statement was that her posts were "crossing the line into antisemitism" — their words, not ours), Landon found himself targeted by enraged fans who believed he had something to do with the decision as the director, going so far as to make threats against the lives of his children.

Advertisement

His full circle moment would never be realized, as he voluntarily exited the project. Landon was lucky enough to have met Wes Craven and visit the set of the original "Scream," which made walking away from "Scream 7" that much harder. Fortunately, leaving the project opened him up to direct Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach's screenplay for "Drop" (check out our review here)" and upon reading it, Landon realized he could still pay homage to the horror legend in a different way.

"Drop" is to Chris Landon what "Red Eye" was to Wes Craven.