We Have A Ghost Director Christopher Landon On The Secret To A Great Amblin Homage [Exclusive Interview]

There are a lot of things that are love letters to Amblin, but they end up falling short. I'm sure you've experienced this. I'm not even talking about "Stranger Things." I happen to like "Stranger Things" a lot, and that show is very much in that Amblin vein. But for movies specifically, what is the secret to cracking that Amblin code that your movie actually pulls off that so many others don't?

I think the secret ingredient is honesty within the relationships of the movie. I think that you can mimic an Amblin movie, but what makes an Amblin movie work is that it is about these families and these characters who are really struggling to connect. As much as I said, "Okay, hey, this is my opportunity to make an Amblin film," I put that aside. Once I announced it, I was like, now shut up about that and just focus on the movie and focus on these characters and what's going on in their lives and how, especially, this father and son are really struggling to find a connection again.

That's what my focus was. My focus was 100% on the characters and really telling their stories with as much honesty as I could within the confines of a very fantastical world. I think that's what those movies do very well, is that they're just kind of telling people stories, but with cool stuff happening.

Tell me why you were interested in David Harbour for the role of Ernest. What did he bring to it?

Oh man. So I'm a very, very, very big David Harbour fan. And I, too, am a fan of "Stranger Things." But also, what I've noticed over the years with David is that he's a theater actor, so he's incredibly versatile. He's so expressive and emotive. So what I wanted for Ernest was someone that I knew could give you the full range of emotions without saying a word.

That is a super, super, super hard thing to do. I remember when I had my first meeting with David, I think one of the first things he said to me was, "I'm kind of terrified of this." And I loved that the challenge excited him. So I knew he was the right guy from day one. But once we had that first meeting, and especially our first day on set, once I saw what he could do live, I was blown away.

For a performance that requires so much — for lack of a better term — "face acting," how did you talk to him about modulating that performance? It's not like you could be like, "All right, a little louder this time" or "a little faster" or whatever you might say to someone giving a verbal performance.

And I don't do that stuff. We talk about a lot about what the character is feeling in the moment, how much he's feeling it, maybe what he's trying not to feel, as well — I think that's just as important. So I really feel like we focused on that type of dialogue when we were approaching the scenes. And again, when you work with someone like David Harbour, too, you're not really giving him a lot of notes. He understands it so incredibly well that it's really just about, put the camera in the right spot and let him do his thing. That's what he does.