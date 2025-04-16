Who Plays Manny In The Last Of Us Season 2

Whether you're a hardcore gamer who was there on the front lines when "The Last of Us" and "The Last of Us: Part II" first released on PlayStation or a newcomer to the HBO series, the franchise counts millions of fans who have encountered this post-apocalyptic story and fallen in love with the characters involved. By now, everyone knows the property's heart and soul derives from the lovable dynamic between main leads Ellie and Joel. Much like the first game, season 1 of the show focused almost entirely on their relationship as they traveled from one corner of the infection-ridden United States to another. But with the release of "The Last of Us" season 2 (which I reviewed quite glowingly for /Film here), the scale of the adventure has now expanded considerably ... and, with it, a whole ensemble of supporting characters for viewers to keep track of in the episodes to come.

This being an adaptation, "The Last of Us" showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have every opportunity to expand on what the games first established — and that includes more screen time for its newest cast members. Kaitlyn Dever is already making headlines as the fearsome antagonist Abby while she goes up against Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, but she'll hardly be alone. We know we'll be spending a lot of time with Young Mazino's Jesse and Isabela Merced's Dina, and even Catherine O'Hara as a new character named Gail. For our purposes here, however, we'll be zeroing in on a key member of Abby's group: Manny, portrayed by actor Danny Ramirez. If he looks familiar to you, well, there are some really good reasons for that. Here's where you've seen him before.

