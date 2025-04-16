Daredevil: Born Again Episode 9 Reveals Who Killed White Tiger

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was in nominal vigilante retirement for most of "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1. Yet less time as Daredevil meant more time for his lawyer day job.

Episodes 2 and 3 of "Born Again" focused on Matt defending Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), a man accused of murdering an NYPD officer, and secretly the vigilante the White Tiger. These episodes directly adapted Brian Michael Bendis' "Daredevil" comic arc, "Trial of the Century," but unlike the source material, Matt managed to get Hector found "not guilty." It didn't matter in the end because episode 3 concluded with a masked man, dressed in the Punisher's skull logo, shooting White Tiger in the head.

Of course, this wasn't the actual Punisher, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). Matt, noticing the slug that killed Hector had a Punisher logo on its casing, tracked down Frank. Mr. Castle countered that he can't control what his fanboys do. In the real world, lots of police officers love the Punisher because he carries big guns and violently brutalizes criminals. "American Sniper" Chris Kyle saw himself as a real-life Frank Castle. "Daredevil: Born Again" has imported this trend into its text, because the show's fictional NYPD rock Punisher tattoos just like many real ones do.

The mystery of White Tiger's murder hung in the air for the next four episodes of "Daredevil: Born Again." The obvious answer is that it was one of the Punisher-loving cops, who didn't want to let a "cop killer" like Hector "get away with it." But would the show pinpoint a specific culprit or leave it an open question which cop it was?

The former, it turns out. Daredevil and Punisher fight a squad of Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force in Matt's apartment. One of those cops uses the same Punisher-branded slugs that killed Hector. The murderer, who confesses, is someone Daredevil fans might recognize: Sergeant Cole North (Jeremy Earl), first introduced back in episode 6 when Fisk put the Task Force together.