Black Mirror Season 7's Strangest Episode Has A Premise Ripped Straight From Rick & Morty

Spoilers below for the "Black Mirror" episode "Bête Noire."

After the fan backlash to "Black Mirror" season 6's brief foray into fantasy territory, it seems at first glance like season 7 has course corrected: every episode of the new season is based around technology in some way, with no werewolves or demons in sight. However, the premise of the second episode of the season, "Bête Noire," is science fiction by technicality alone. When the villain reveals her big scheme, it's hard not to wonder: at what point does the tech become so advanced it's basically magic?

The episode is about Maria (Siena Kelly), a woman who feels like she's going crazy when Google results and written evidence start contradicting her own memories. At first she only misremembers trivial things, like discovering that the fictional "Barnies" chain restaurant has actually been "Bernies" this whole time; it's a fun reverse of the common Mandela effect example people give, that they remember "The Berenstain Bears" being titled "The Berenstein Bears" when they were kids.

But as tends to be the case on this show, things escalate fast. Soon the very concept of a nut allergy no longer exists in this world, and Maria quickly figures out that her new coworker Verity (Rosy McEwen) is using some sort of magic necklace to rewrite reality. Sure enough that's exactly what's happening: in the final act, Verity reveals that all she has to do is say something while touching her necklace, and she'll be instantly teleported to an alternate reality (of which there are an infinite number of) where what she said is true. We see the sheer power of the necklace in the final moments, where Maria gets hold of the necklace and declares herself empress of the world. She gets exactly what she wants instantly.

