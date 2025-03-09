One Of James Bond's Worst Movies Is Also A Prime Example Of The Mandela Effect

Whether you're a James Bond purist who likes to see the secret agent take his missions seriously or someone who has a soft spot for the series' campier elements, there's a lot to talk about regarding the legacy of "Moonraker" It's a bizarre entry in the franchise's legacy and the only one in which 007 goes to space. The Lewis Gilbert-directed film also happens to be the only Bond adventure to feature a returning evil henchman in Richard Kiel's Jaws.

The mute baddie with a mouth full of metal made his screen debut in 1975's "The Spy Who Loved Me." Since then, he's been rightfully remembered as one of the best Bond adversaries. Kiel's towering 7ft stature and that quietly sinister smile made the character such an imposing figure without saying a single word. He's also one of the only henchmen to have a redemptive arc in another film. How? It's through the power of love, of course.

After an altercation with Roger Moore's 007 in Rio de Janeiro, Jaws ends up crashing into a cable car station. A mute woman named Dolly (Blanche Ravalec) shows up to his aide and it's love at first sight. Cue the Tchaikovsky! Jaws exposes his metal grimace and the petite love interest smiles back, exposing her braces. Wait, isn't that what everyone else remembers? Well, it's not true.

It appears the infamous meet cute has led to confusion among those who swore the henchman's sweetheart had her own mouth of metal. Some Bond fans have even claimed they can see Dolly's braces with older copies of the film, but all the evidence points to the contrary.