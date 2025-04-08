The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Cut A Huge Storyline With Piper And Zion

White explained what while he ended up cutting the subplot because there was already too much going on narratively in the extended-length final episode, he had originally planned for Piper and Zion to hook up, saying:

Advertisement

"She decides to lose her virginity in the script in the last episode. And she actually has sex with Zion, which is Belinda's son. So she's like, you know, there's a whole scene where she's like, 'It's true. Saxon's right about this one thing. I need to get this over with.' And after she leaves the monastery, she's just, like, 'I need to have sex.' And she's scoping the restaurant in the end."

After feeling let down by her experience staying at the Buddhist monastery where she had originally intended to spend a year, it makes sense that Piper would go looking for some other kind of fulfilment, spiritual or otherwise. Her hooking up with Zion, who is a future businessman like her father and has few scruples about convincing his mother to take blood money, would actually be a kind of perfect arc for her character. Not only is she just as shallow and spoiled as her mother Victoria (Parker Posey), but she's likely to follow in her exact footsteps eventually. It's pretty frustrating that White decided to let this loose plot thread go, leaving Piper with a less complete story than either of her brothers. It's not the only plot thread that went nowhere, but it is one of the more annoying given White's reveal.

Advertisement