The White Lotus Season 3 Finale's Big Lochlan Moment Was An Unexpected Swerve

This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" season 3.

The biggest surprise in "Amor Fati," the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus," is also its silliest: the long-suffering Timothy Ratcliffe (Jason Isaacs) decides to murder his family by blending up some poisonous fruit seeds into four piña coladas. He gives the deadly drink to his wife Victoria, his oldest son Saxon, his daughter Piper, and himself. Absent from his list of victims is his youngest son, Lochlan (Sam Nivola), the only member of Tim's family to say he thinks he can handle a life without wealth. Of course, if the other family members knew the full context when Tim asked them about the topic, I doubt they would've answered so flippantly.

Advertisement

The good news: Tim has second thoughts about this plan. He smacks the drink out of Saxon's hand and dumps the other drinks down the drain. The bad news: Tim forgets to clean the blender before going to bed, leaving it open all night for an unsuspecting Lochlan to poison himself with it in the morning. In Tim's defense, your honor, he was high on Lorazepam at the time he did all this. Plus, he likely assumed the next person to use the blender would clean it before they blended anything else.

But just as Lochlan doesn't know that you're not supposed to jerk off your brother, he also doesn't know that you're supposed to rinse out the blender before using it. So he makes himself one of those protein shakes his brother kept pushing on him, ends up ingesting some of those suicide seeds, then goes off and dies by the pool. To make things worse, Tim wakes up and finds his son's body. He's hit with the realization that he's accidentally killed the one son he tried to keep safe last night, and he doesn't even have any Lorazepam left to numb the pain.

Advertisement