The White Lotus Season 3 Has One Subplot That Went Nowhere

It's interesting to see "The White Lotus" take hold of the zeitgeist so firmly, because it's a show that often subverts viewers' expectations for closure while still asking them to guess at the story's ending. In some ways, it feels like a collective exercise, with White trying to get viewers to think outside the boundaries of the typical "good wins out over evil" storytelling that saturates so much of the media landscape. Think weirder than that, he seems to be saying. Think more random and (ironically, given the Buddhism woven through this season) less karmic. The monk who speaks at the beginning of episode 8 feels like he's talking directly to us when he says, "There is no resolution to life's questions. It is easier to be patient once we finally accept there is no resolution."

It's fine that the Kate and Victoria conversation went nowhere, because this is a show that's often about people refusing to go beyond their comfort zone and, more often than not, learning nothing in the end. On a most basic level, though, the scene does serve a purpose: filling in some of the details of the still-developing images of two characters we met in episode one. Kate seems to be "new money," a woman who married rich, whereas Victoria always speaks about wealthy people as if they're intrinsically different from the poor — an old money sensibility. This comes through in their exchange, with Victoria immediately clocking Kate as someone whom she believes is not worth talking to or even thinking about.

The encounter also reveals more about each character individually. Victoria is at her foggiest point here, obviously hooked on pills and far from the detoxed, clear-eyed version of the character we see in the series finale. She's high enough that she may not remember Kate at all, and she also doesn't get why her family might think it's weird for her to dismiss the woman so casually. We learn that Kate, on the other hand, is still striving to climb the social ladder. Despite her constant comments about the beautiful life she's built in Austin, she's still trying to make affluent friends — a sign that she hasn't been fully accepted into her community despite all the humble-bragging.

The scene also plays into the season's theme of forcing connections where there are none. Throughout the season, characters attempt to mine meaning from their choices, but often find themselves short on depth or understanding. Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), the most fate-driven character at the resort, died senselessly thanks to a chain of easily avoidable events. Maybe all meaning in the world of "The White Lotus" is artificial and constructed. But then again, Lochlan (Sam Nivola) saw God after drinking a poisonous protein shake, and that's pretty meaningful. Maybe we should expect a Claire Popovich appearance in season 4.

