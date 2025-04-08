Trumps Tariffs Might Be Coming For The Box Office – Does Hollywood Need To Worry?

In recent years, Chinese regulators have been putting an emphasis on homegrown titles like "The Battle at Lake Changjin," "The Wandering Earth," and "Hi, Mom," among others. This strategy has worked, as many of these movies have become massive hits without relying on other countries around the globe. This was also the case with "Ne Zha 2." That's largely why Hollywood can no longer depend on China to deliver robust box office returns like it once did.

Even so, not being able to depend on something and having it disappear entirely are two very different things. For example, last year's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" made $571 million worldwide, with more than $132 million of that coming from ticket sales in China. "Alien: Romulus" similarly made $350 million around the globe, including a staggering $110 million in China. Even a mid-budget movie like "The Beekeeper" added just over $16 million to its total thanks to Chinese audiences.

One caveat is that theaters generally keep around half of the money generated at the box office. When it comes to China, however, international taxes and other factors mean studios typically only see about 25% of that money. Still, an extra $4 million for a $40 million production like "The Beekeeper" is not insignificant by any stretch of the imagination. Hollywood losing the entirety of the Chinese marketplace would be huge at a time when every single dollar counts. Movies like James Cameron's "Avatar: Fire and Ash" have massive global appeal and would otherwise likely make a killing in China. Taking that money off the table is painful.

No, studios shouldn't be budgeting movies while banking on robust Chinese ticket sales anymore, but sacrificing all of that money would be a financial blow to a massive industry. This could not only cost jobs, but it could also lead to a meaningful reduction in spending at studios, depending on how long this all drags out. In a worst-case scenario, it could even damage relations between Hollywood and China irreparably.