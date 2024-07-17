Movie Tickets Might Get More Expensive Very Soon – Here's Why

It's been an up and down journey for the movie business over the last four years — with a great many downs along the way. 2020 and the pandemic completely upended the industry, with theaters shutting down for months on end, every studio doubling down on streaming, and "Trolls World Tour" spawning what we now know as premium VOD, allowing for new movies to play at home as they're still playing in theaters. So, where are things headed in the coming years? The good news is that it looks like the box office will recover to pre-pandemic levels. The bad news is that going to the movies is likely going to become even more expensive to make that happen.

Recently, the consulting and accounting firm PwC recently released its annual "Global Entertainment & Media Outlook." Ranking as one of the largest such firms in the world, this is a comprehensive report and, while the predictions are not set in stone, they are certainly well-researched guideposts to understand how the industry might look in the coming years. To that end, PwC expects that 2025 will see the global box office top $37.68 billion, which is close to pre-pandemic levels. It well then top $40 billion in 2026, getting us back to where we were in 2019 when ticket sales topped $39.1 billion. That's good.

Rather crucially though, this will be "helped by ticket price hikes and advertising growth." That's the bad part, which we'll examine more closely here in a moment. Bart Spiegel, global entertainment and media deals leader at PwC, shared some further insight with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining: