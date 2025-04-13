Where Was Steel Magnolias Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Sometimes, you just want to watch a movie that will make you laugh and cry like a little baby, and few films fulfill that assignment quite like the 1989 Herbert Ross classic "Steel Magnolias." The comedic drama was based on the stage play of the same name by Robert Harling, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, and it followed the close relationships between a group of women in small-town Louisiana. But while some critics have harped on the movie's representation of the U.S. South, especially with regards to the wide variety of (mostly terrible) accents on display, there's one place where the filmmakers kept things truly authentic — the movie's filming locations.

While quite a few films pretend to take place in the U.S. South but are actually filmed in California or even Canada, "Steel Magnolias" was shot pretty exclusively in the town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Much like how Clint Eastwood used the beautiful architecture of Savannah, Georgia to bring movies like "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" and "Juror #2" to life, Ross utilized the gorgeous old homes of Natchitoches to make Chinquapin Parish and its women feel truly alive on the big screen.