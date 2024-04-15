Steel Magnolias' Director Was 'Awful' To Julia Roberts

"If there's anyone I've gone out of my way to be diplomatic about, it's Herbert Ross, because I don't play that game," she told the outlet in 1993 (per "Julia"). "[If] someone asks if he was hard on me, yes is the answer. But I have certainly never said anything bad about him to the press." In an applause-worthy comeback, Roberts went on to say that she was young and recovering from a sickness when making the film, and concluded:

"He was mean, and he was out of line, in my opinion. Now he rationalizes it that he was trying to get a performance out of me that he felt I did not possess. This is probably something we will always disagree about. Fine. I don't give a s**t. But if he thinks he can talk about me in such a condescending way and not have me say something about it...then he's nuts."

As frustrating as it is that these set horror stories seemingly weren't recognized as the serious allegations of mistreatment and verbal abuse that they were at the time, it sounds like Roberts, Field, Parton, and the "Steel Magnolias" cast didn't suffer fools. In her recent interview with Vulture, Field said Ross didn't berate her because "he dared not." She added, "If you're gonna be mean to me, then you're gonna find a warrior. I may be small, but you don't want to do that." As for why the director was allegedly such a jerk in the first place? "Because he could be a real son of a b**ch, that's why," Field told Vulture. "Some people just need to have somebody they pick on." Unfortunately, a whole lot of those people seem to have worked as successful Hollywood filmmakers at one point or another.