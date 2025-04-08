One Piece: Roronoa Zoro's Family Tree Explained

Of all the colorful characters in "One Piece," one of the most stoically formidable is the master swordsman, Roronoa Zoro. A master of the Three Sword Style, Zoro actually comes from a long line of legendary warriors through his family. As the series progresses, it reveals more about Zoro's background and ancestral lineage, including his connection to Wano Country. These revelations inform Zoro's demeanor and motivations throughout the story as he strives to become the greatest swordsman in the world.

Though certainly not the biggest family in all of "One Piece," Zoro's family offers some fascinating surprises in the hit anime/manga franchise. "One Piece" is an epic anime adventure, and that sense of scope extends to multiple generations of memorable characters. And given Zoro's prominence in the ongoing saga of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, it's only fitting that he has a similarly intriguing backstory. Here is Roronoa Zoro's family tree on "One Piece" explained in full.