Live-Action One Piece Series Finds Its Cast Of Pirates

"One Piece," the long-running comic and Japanese TV series, is the latest manga/anime property to receive a live-action adaptation from Netflix. In Japan, the show is gearing up to broadcast its 1000th episode on November 21, 2021 — the same weekend that the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" hits Netflix worldwide. We first heard about this live-action adaptation of "One Piece" back in 2017, so it's been in the works for a while. But now Netflix has announced some casting details and released first-look images in the form of wanted posters.

Eiichiro Oda created the original "One Piece" comic, which debuted in 1997 and went on to become the best-selling manga series of all time. He's involved in this adaptation as an executive producer. The show will star Iñaki Godoy as the pirate and protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. He'll be joined by the mononymous Mackenyu, who had a role in "Pacific Rim: Uprising" and who is playing the character Roronoa Zoro here. Emily Rudd, who starred as one of the Berman sisters this summer in "Fear Street Part Two: 1978," will play their fellow Straw Hat pirate Nami, with Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar playing Usopp and Sanji, respectively.

Below, you can see their mugshots. Oda had this to say: