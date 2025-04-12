This Scrapped Big Bang Theory Character Would Have Completely Changed Sheldon Cooper

The early stages of development on "The Big Bang Theory" were a total mess. The original unaired pilot, for instance, had a different actor playing Penny before Kaley Cuoco came aboard. There was also no sign of Raj (Kunal Nayyar) or Howard (Simon Helberg), and even Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) apartment looked darker and more depressing. The final "Big Bang Theory" pilot we're all familiar with was the result of countless focus group screenings and many rewrites.

One particularly important revision involved Leonard and Sheldon's friend/co-worker Gilda (Iris Bahr). Whereas Penny was rewritten and recast after the unaired pilot, the Gilda character was erased from the series entirely. It's hard to argue with the choice, though, as Gilda's presence would've dramatically changed the way Sheldon came across. Indeed, in the unaired pilot, it's established that Sheldon and Gilda had sex at some point, a revelation that's out of character for the version of Sheldon we now know and love.

As "The Big Bang Theory" fans know, Sheldon is deeply uninterested in sex throughout most of the show. Even when he finds a compatible partner with Amy (Mayim Bialik) at the end of season 3, it's not until season 9 that they do the deed. Afterward, they agree to have sex once a year on Amy's birthday. It seems safe to trust that Sheldon's a virgin prior to this point, a fact he himself would happily admit to anyone who asked. Sheldon's disinterest in sex is an absolutely crucial aspect of who he is; for the show to make him that way, Gilda would have to go.

