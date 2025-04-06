A Seinfeld Episode Was So Controversial That NBC Scrapped It

"Seinfeld" went to some pretty dark places over its run. It sent its main characters to prison for a year. It killed off George's (Jason Alexander) fiancé Susan (Heidi Swedberg), and in a very cold manner, I might add. There was even a — decidedly bad — episode where Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) may or may not have been molested by his dentist. Most sitcoms in the '90s kept things safe and sweet, but Seinfeld, his co-creator Larry David, and the other "Seinfeld" writers had no interest in that sort of thing.

Considering how free "Seinfeld" seemed with pushing boundaries, it's surprising to hear about the moments where the NBC execs decided to draw the line. For instance, there was supposed to be a season 2 episode titled "The Bet" or "The Gun," but it was never filmed because NBC found it way too dark. The episode featured perhaps too much gun-related humor, including a moment where Elaine points a gun to her head and flippantly jokes about the JFK assassination.

Fans can generally understand why NBC cut "The Bet," even if it's fun to imagine a "Seinfeld" episode where the show goes full nihilist. This might be why the fan-written "Seinfeld" script "The Twin Towers" was so popular when it was posted online in 2016. It's a script filled with lots of standard "Seinfeld" tropes and storylines, except it takes place in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. It's horrendous, but also funny? Let's just say it could never have been a real episode, even if "Seinfeld" had continued into the early 2000s.

What fans struggle to understand, however, is why NBC cut a storyline that didn't seem that edgy, all things considered. The 2017 tell-all book, "Seinfeld Journal of Facts: Official History of Nothing," explained the situation: