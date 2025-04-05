What Happened To Drogon After Daenerys' Death In Game Of Thrones Season 8

Whether you absolutely love or hate the "Game of Throne" finale, one thing is for certain: a lot of questions were left unanswered. Sure, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) had become the Three-Eyed Raven and also King of Westeros, and his sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) was Queen in the North, but what became of the tragic end of the Targaryen dynasty? After Jon Snow, the secret Targaryen (played by Kit Harington), killed his lover-aunt Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), her last surviving dragon, Drogon, melted the Iron Throne with a great burst of dragonflame, picked up Dany's body, and flew off across the Narrow Sea. Jon Snow went back to the Wall to resume his work with the Night's Watch and pout for the rest of his days, but audiences never got a chance to see what happened with Drogon and Dany, leaving their exact fates a mystery.

Though some fans have theorized that Drogon was going to eat Daenerys because of a belief that dragons eat their deceased riders, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were against that idea, and Clarke had some ideas of her own. By looking at their thoughts, the behavior of dragons on prequel series "House of the Dragon," and the source novels by George R.R. Martin, maybe we can figure out just what happened to the doomed Khaleesi and her beloved giant lizard.