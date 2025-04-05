What Happened To Drogon After Daenerys' Death In Game Of Thrones Season 8
Whether you absolutely love or hate the "Game of Throne" finale, one thing is for certain: a lot of questions were left unanswered. Sure, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) had become the Three-Eyed Raven and also King of Westeros, and his sister Sansa (Sophie Turner) was Queen in the North, but what became of the tragic end of the Targaryen dynasty? After Jon Snow, the secret Targaryen (played by Kit Harington), killed his lover-aunt Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), her last surviving dragon, Drogon, melted the Iron Throne with a great burst of dragonflame, picked up Dany's body, and flew off across the Narrow Sea. Jon Snow went back to the Wall to resume his work with the Night's Watch and pout for the rest of his days, but audiences never got a chance to see what happened with Drogon and Dany, leaving their exact fates a mystery.
Though some fans have theorized that Drogon was going to eat Daenerys because of a belief that dragons eat their deceased riders, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were against that idea, and Clarke had some ideas of her own. By looking at their thoughts, the behavior of dragons on prequel series "House of the Dragon," and the source novels by George R.R. Martin, maybe we can figure out just what happened to the doomed Khaleesi and her beloved giant lizard.
Drogon didn't eat Dany – he probably just took her home
On the commentary for the final episode (via EW), Clarke explained that fans had told her dragons eat their riders, but that Benioff told her that was out of the question. "Drogon's not going to eat you," he told Clarke. "He's not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?" It's more likely that Drogon was simply taking Daenerys back to Essos, or even to Valyria, where they both truly originated. Some fans have theorized that Drogon, named for Dany's dead husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), is actually Drogo reincarnated, and he is taking her back to the great grass sea where he can die beside her. Others have posited that he's taking her to the Red Priestesses of Volantis, who have the ability to raise the dead and could potentially resurrect the fiery Targaryen.
While we'll never know exactly what Drogon does with Dany's body, Benioff did offer a pretty basic explanation for why Drogon decided to melt the throne: "If [Dany is] not going to sit on it, no one's going to sit on it." That's pretty sound dragon logic, and from what we've seen on "House of the Dragon," these giant scaly mounts are a whole lot smarter than the average iguana.
Is Drogon truly the last dragon left?
Drogon was born when Dany took his egg, along with the eggs of his siblings Viserion and Rhaegal, and walked into Khal Drogo's funeral pyre. The eggs had been saved by her ancestor, Rhaenyra Targaryen, hundreds of years earlier, which means that dragon eggs can seemingly last for centuries before hatching. So while Drogon is the last living hatched dragon in Westeros and Essos, it's possible there are other viable eggs out there. It's also possible that Rhaegal, Viserion, or Drogon may have laid eggs of their own – dragon reproduction is, uh, complicated and it's possible that they can self-reproduce, similar to the frogs and dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park."
We know from "House of the Dragon" that a dragon can choose a new rider if their own rider has died and they live on, so it's entirely possible that Drogon could find a new rider somewhere in Essos. Instead of sending anyone to look for the dragon, as advised by his small council, Bran says he will look himself (using his magic), but honestly, let the poor dragon live out his days eating goats and flying over the great grass sea. He deserves that much, whether he burned King's Landing or not.