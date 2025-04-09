Seinfeld And The Dick Van Dyke Show Are Tied Together By A Behind-The-Scenes Detail

Television sitcoms often act as a window into the comedic sensibilities of the era in which they aired. But oftentimes, the shows that made the biggest impression pushed boundaries and subverted expectations, thereby influencing the next wave.

The modern sitcom wouldn't even exist without "The Dick Van Dyke Show." A staple of '60s television, the CBS hit from comedy legend Carl Reiner followed the hilariously chaotic lifestyle of Rob Petrie (Dick Van Dyke) trying to make his way as a comedy writer for a variety show, while also trying to juggle his family life. While plenty of jokes exist within its time capsule sensibilities, it holds up much better than you would imagine thanks in large part to Reiner's scripts, Van Dyke's lovable expressiveness, and the presence of comedy icon Mary Tyler Moore as Rob's wife, Laura. Van Dyke and Moore presented a screwball energy to the show that made their onscreen marriage a hilarious delight to tune into every week, paving the way for more shows of its ilk.

As the sitcom evolved over the next few decades, so did the kind of characters that would appear on them. The "aw shucks" tenderness at the heart of earlier programs opened itself up to include an ensemble who never learned their lesson by the end of an episode. Enter "Seinfeld," the hilarious conception of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld about a group of NY friends who reveled in their bad behavior, yet remained so infinitely lovable. It turned Jason Alexander, Michael Richards, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Jerry himself into next-level comedy stars.

It's not enough that "Seinfeld" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show" share the honor of being two of the best sitcoms ever made, they also — at least for a while — shot in the same location.