Seinfeld Made Rob Reiner's Production Company A Staggering Amount Of Money

For Christmas one year, I gave my grandpa a DVD box set of the early "Seinfeld" seasons. My dad thought it was a silly gift because a now-classic show like "Seinfeld" would probably have reruns until the end of time. So far, my dad has been right. Even as streaming has transformed the television landscape, the availability and appeal of "Seinfeld" shows no signs of fading. In fact, it's this ongoing popularity that helped turn director Rob Reiner's production company, Castle Rock Entertainment, into a cash cow.

Named after Stephen King's famous setting on the Maine coast, Castle Rock Entertainment is an American independent film and television production company founded in 1987 by Rob Reiner, Martin Shafer, Andrew Scheinman, Glenn Padnick, and Alan Horn. The company produced numerous acclaimed independent films, including Richard Linklater's "Before" trilogy, several Stephen King adaptations such as "The Green Mile" and "The Shawshank Redemption," as well as crime thrillers "Murder by Numbers" and "Michael Clayton." The company did not find the same broad level of success with television shows, with few except the short-lived "The Single Guy” and ”Boston Common" making it to air.

But no project achieved the same level of success as Jerry Seinfeld's self-titled sitcom "Seinfeld." The quirky characters and observational humor left such a stamp on popular culture that terms like "shrinkage," "Festivus," "close talker," and "double dipping" became part of our common vernacular. Just how much did "perhaps the most profitable show in television history," as The New York Times put it, go on to make?