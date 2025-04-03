Jurassic World Rebirth Features A Fire-Breathing Mutant Dinosaur

This summer will see the return of the "Jurassic Park" or, depending on what year you were born in, "Jurassic World" property. In any event, Universal Pictures is looking to keep the dinosaur action going, but it also understands that the franchise needs to evolve in the aftermath of 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion." That brings us to director Gareth Edwards' "Jurassic World Rebirth," which brings in an entirely new cast, will be set in a new location, and, oh yes, will feature a fire-breathing mutant dinosaur. Yes, really.

Advertisement

During Universal's presentation at CinemaCon, which is currently going on in Las Vegas, the studio brought out Edwards, as well as stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, to introduce some new footage from "Rebirth." While we're not going to break down everything that was in the footage, Variety and other outlets have confirmed that said footage contained a "fire-breathing" dinosaur. Those same outlets have described the dinosaur as a T-rex — except, as we know thanks to six movies' worth of dinosaurs living with humans, they don't breathe fire.

The first trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" offered a few brief glimpses of a strange, mutant dinosaur. Though not confirmed, it's highly likely that this fire-breathing dinosaur is the mutant, which has been rumored to be a failed attempt at creating a T-rex early on in the development stages for the first version of Jurassic Park. It seems all of that DNA tinkering before InGen got it right resulted in some pretty wild (and dangerous) quirks.

Advertisement

Universal and Edwards have offered some clues about the mutant dinosaur in "Rebirth," but they are largely keeping the secrets under wraps. One assumes they are saving the particulars for opening weekend. What's clear is that they are truly trying to do something new, even if, on paper, that runs the risk of jumping the shark.