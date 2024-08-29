Jurassic World Rebirth Needs To Rescue The Franchise From Itself

For over 30 years dating back to Steven Spielberg's original blockbuster classic "Jurassic Park," these movies have been a force to be reckoned with. While it's generally accepted that nothing has come close to topping the 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel that started it all, these movies have been tremendously successful. To date, across six films, the "Jurassic" series has generated more than $6 billion at the global box office. That being the case, we're getting yet another entry next summer in the form of "Jurassic World Rebirth." That title seems a bit on the nose as this movie has a lot of heavy lifting to secure a meaningful future for the franchise.

Before digging into why the pressure is on, let's go over what we know about the upcoming installment. For one, it's not going to be a full-on reboot and will take place in the aftermath of the events of 2022's "Dominion" but none of the previous characters will be returning. Instead, Scarlett Johansson ("Black Widow") leads a new stacked ensemble as Zora Bennett. Universal also recently revealed the first synopsis for "Rebirth," which reads as follows:

Five years after the events of "Jurassic World Dominion," the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Universal also went into some character descriptions which further reveal, "When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades." That's arguably all more intriguing than anything contained in the main synopsis. It also suggests that this movie may be taking things in a sustainable direction, which is precisely what needs to happen after the heftiness of the "Jurassic World" trilogy.