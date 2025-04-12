One Of The Best Batman Episodes Was A Homage To Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is one of the most famous science-fiction horror films out there. It has been remade many times, both in spirit and under that exact name. The two most famous versions, though, are the original 1956 film (directed by Don Siegel) and the even better 1978 "Body Snatchers" remake (by Philip Kaufman). Both versions use the same concept for the invaders: plant-based alien lifeforms that absorb human DNA. The plants first manifest as pods, which grow emotionless replicas of a person as they sleep. The original human then crumbles into waste as the body snatcher takes their place. That life-cycle has led to a nickname for the invaders: "Pod People."

The fundamental premise, of an invading force infiltrating a community in a familiar face, will never get old. Siegel's original is set in suburban Orange County, California, and to this day, people debate if it's a parable about suburban conformity or a Red Scare panic picture about communist infiltration.

The Kaufman film moves the invasion to San Francisco, making it more about urban isolation. People have gotten away from the sorts of communities seen in the original "Invasion," and the Pods are there to forcibly restore it. The 1993 Abel Ferrara-directed "Body Snatchers" (less well-known than the first two but still good) is set on a military base and critiques how much militarism has seeped into American life.

"House & Garden" hews closest to the Siegel "Body Snatchers," with a theme of something wrong in suburbia. Gotham's wealthiest bachelors are being poisoned and robbed. The culprits are plant monsters that look like the Incredible Hulk mixed with a cactus. Their master must be Poison Ivy, Batman (Kevin Conroy) thinks, but she's reformed. Ivy has married her former doctor Steven Carlyle (Peter Strauss), adopted his sons Chris and Kelly, and seems quite happy in her new life.

The truth turns out to be in the middle — Ivy has happily settled down, but she's far from changed. Her "family" are actually plant-based facsimiles, and she keeps the real Dr. Carlyle bound in her basement lab. She uses his DNA as material to "grow" plant-human hybrids; babies sprout from cabbage-like pods, age rapidly into kids ("Chris and Kelly") and then adult men (the "Dr. Carlyle" Ivy has been playing house with). Their final forms are those grotesque plant monsters.

Now, Ivy has only "body-snatched" a single man for her scheme, which is hardly an invasion. But the imagery of human beings birthed from plant pods has to be an "Body Snatchers" homage. The plants taking turns at impersonating Dr. Carlyle, their genetic donor, is also exactly what "Body Snatchers" is about.

