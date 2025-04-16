The Worst Thing Each Main Character Of Star Trek: The Original Series Has Done

The main crew of the original "Star Trek" are not, by most stretches of the imagination, anti-heroes. They're the good guys, traveling through space in the service of exploration and peace. They're a diverse bunch who all get along...usually. If Starfleet were real, James Tiberius Kirk and his crew would be in its heroes hall of fame. Nobody, however, is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, and when those mistakes are made at the helm of a starship with energy weapons and torpedoes, things can go really bad.

Advertisement

All the main characters of "Star Trek" have made terrible mistakes. Often, it was the result of possession or madness. Other times, it was a severe lapse in judgment, or a miscalculation about where exactly the needs of the many and the needs of the one fall on the scale of probabilities. Hikaru Sulu, Pavel Chekov, Nyota Uhura, Montgomery Scott, Leonard McCoy, Spock son of Sarek, and James Kirk have all done things to merit a guilty conscience, no matter how much control they had in the moment. Many can claim extenuating circumstances, and in at least one case, the effects were completely reversible. All took an emotional toll.

Let's take a look at the worst thing each main character from the original series has ever done. Note: for expediency, we are only counting the characters as played by their original actors. The Kelvin universe and "Strange New Worlds" iterations still have time to do worse.

Advertisement