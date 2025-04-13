Why Uhura Actress Nichelle Nichols Declined A Cameo In Star Trek: Voyager

The 1990s were a truly magical time to be a "Star Trek" fan. Not only were the films from the original series wrapping up but there were three "Star Trek" shows airing almost concurrently: "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager." There were some great moments for overlap between the various shows, creating a shared universe that grew richer with each new addition. Not only that, but the franchise's use of time travel has made it pretty easy for crossover between all eras, like Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) crossing paths with Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the somewhat audacious film "Star Trek: Generations."

Because of this there was plenty of opportunity for stars to cameo in other shows once their own series had ended, a time-honored "Star Trek" tradition that continues to this day and has been especially embraced by "Star Trek: Lower Decks," which has featured cameos from "Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," and "Voyager" characters. During the third season of "Voyager," Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) and Vulcan Lt. Commander Tuvok (Tim Russ) were able to experience some of Tuvok's time aboard the U.S.S. Excelsior under Captain Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) during a mind-meld, allowing for some of the original series crew to return for cameos. Not only did Takei appear, but originally Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the original show's communications officer, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, was also written into the episode. Unfortunately Nichols declined, and in an interview from around the episode's filming, Takei explained why.

